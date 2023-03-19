Dominant New Zealand close on series sweep of Sri Lanka

New Zealand maintained their dominance over Sri Lanka in the second Test on Sunday, enforcing a follow-on and setting up the likelihood of a series clean sweep with two days to play.

The tourists reached 113-2 in their second innings at stumps on day three but still trailed by 303 runs at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

They need a massive turnaround to avoid defeat after being skittled out for 164 in their first innings in response to the Black Caps' 580-4 declared.

Starting off with a deficit of 416 runs, they showed more fight in their second turn at bat.