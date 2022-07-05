Root, Bairstow keep England on course for record chase

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow smashed unbeaten fifties to boost England's hopes of pulling off a record chase in the rearranged fifth test against India at Edgbaston on Monday.

Chasing 378 for victory, England got off to a flying start before the loss of three quick wickets forced them on to the back foot.

Root, batting on 76, combined with Bairstow in a 150-run stand for the unbroken fourth wicket to put England's chase back on track.

England were 259-3 at stumps needing 119 for a series-levelling victory on Tuesday.

Bairstow, dropped on 14 in the slip, followed his first-innings century with a belligerent 72 not out.