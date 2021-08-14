Root defiant as England hit back after Anderson takes five for

England seamer James Anderson claimed his 31st five-wicket haul in tests as the resurgent hosts restricted India to 364 in their first innings before reaching 119-3 after the second day of the second test at Lord’s on Friday.

The 39-year-old finished with figures of 5-62 while Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson took two wickets each as England fought back with early strikes to ensure India did not bat them out of the game after resuming the day on 276-3.