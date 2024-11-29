Brook and Pope half-centuries haul England to 174-4 against NZ

Unbeaten half-centuries by Harry Brook and Ollie Pope led an England fightback with the visitors 174-4 in reply to New Zealand's 348 at tea on day two of the first Test on Friday.

The pair came together in Christchurch with England in dire straits at 71-4 after the New Zealand seamers had ripped out the top order.

They have so far added 103 for the fifth wicket, riding their luck with an aggressive approach. At the break Pope was on 59 and Brook 54.