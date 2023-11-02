India crush Sri Lanka, book semi-final spot

Some fiery fast bowling from India's Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj lit up their World Cup encounter with Sri Lanka and helped the unbeaten hosts secure a thumping 302-run victory on Thursday, becoming the first side to book a semi-final spot.

It was India's seventh win from as many matches in this year's 50-over tournament, and arguably their most dominant, with Sri Lanka's batters lasting under 20 overs while chasing a 358-run target.

The defeat all but ended Sri Lanka's remaining hopes of making the knockout stages with Kusal Mendis's side suffering their fifth defeat from seven matches.