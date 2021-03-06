Ruthless Sehwag stars in India Legends' win

India Legends were off to a flying start in the Road Safety World Series T20 by comfortably beating Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Friday.

The night belonged to the Indian legends Virender Sehwag and captain Sachin Tendulkar as they turned the clock back with their class batting act as the duo with their unbeaten 114-run opening partnership saw India achieve an easy target of 110 runs in 10.1 overs.

In the successful chase, Sehwag made an entertaining 35-ball 80 with 10 boundaries and five massive sixes while captain Tendulkar played the second fiddle to the Nawab of Nafagarh with 33 (26balls, 5x4).