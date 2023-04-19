Out-of-form Warner keeps place in Australia’s Ashes squad

Under-pressure David Warner was Wednesday spared the axe and included in Australia’s squad for the first two Ashes Tests and the World Test Championship final, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh earned a recall.

Veteran opener Warner is fighting to save his career after a lean run with the bat that had some questioning whether his time was up.

But the 36-year-old will head to England as part of a 17-man squad that also includes Josh Inglis as cover for wicketkeeper Alex Carey, and Marcus Harris and Matthew Renshaw as back-up batters.