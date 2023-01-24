Rohit, Gill hit tons as India post 385-9 against New Zealand

Blazing centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Shubman Gill took India to a formidable 385-9, despite a middle-order wobble in Tuesday’s third and final One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand.

Rohit (101) and Gill (112) put on 212 for the opening wicket in Indore to lay a solid foundation for the innings, with the hosts already holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

New Zealand’s bowlers hit back after the pair’s departure on a batting-friendly pitch, where at one stage the hosts looked set to go well past 400.