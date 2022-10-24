We needed this win: Taskin

Taskin Ahmed had his most successful outing in a Tweny20 international on Monday. Taskin claimed 4-25, which helped Bangladesh bowl out the Netherlands for 135 and win their opening match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Bangladesh was in the backfoot at the halfway stage of the game, after posting a modest total of 144-8.

The odds were stacked against the Tigers as Bangladesh had never successfully defended a total lower than 153 in an ICC T20 World Cup match.