Undefeated India bat against Dutch in World Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands as they look to go unbeaten in the World Cup league stage on Sunday.

Table-toppers India have won all their eight matches and come in unchanged for the tournament's last league match in Bengaluru.

The hosts were the first team to book a semi-final spot and will play New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli has been India's leading batsman in the tournament with 543 runs and awaits his 50th ODI ton after he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 in the team's previous win over South Africa.

"Good opportunity for us to tick all the boxes. Extremely happy with how we have played this tournament, it makes the job easier as a skipper," said Rohit.