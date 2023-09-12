Pakistan call up back ups for Rauf, Naseem in Asia Cup

Pakistan has called up reserves for injured fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah after the pair did not turn out to bat in the team’s loss to India in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan suffered a crushing 228-run defeat on Monday’s reserve day of the rain-hit Super Four clash in Colombo and soon named Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) late Monday said Rauf and Naseem “picked up niggles”.