Cummins and Carey shine as Australia remain on top in WTC final despite collapse

Australia captain Pat Cummins starred with the ball and Alex Carey made valuable runs following a dramatic collapse as the holders retained the advantage in the World Test Championship final against South Africa on Thursday.

Fast bowler Cummins produced a sensational spell of four wickets for one run, sparking South Africa's collapse to 138 all out on the second day in reply to Australia's first innings total of 212 at Lord's.

Australia collapsed to 73-7 in their second innings, with Kagiso Rabada (3-44) and Lungi Ngidi (3-35) doing the bulk of the damage.

But Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16 not out) shared an eighth-wicket partnership of 61 before the wicketkeeper was lbw to Rabada shortly before the close.

The last over of the day saw Starc dropped on 14 when Marco Jansen shelled a routine catch off Wiaan Mulder.

At stumps Australia were 144-8, a potentially decisive lead of 218 runs.