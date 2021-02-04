Shakib hits 25th Test half century, guides Bangladesh

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been guiding Bangladesh as he hit half century on the second day of first Test against West Indies at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday morning.

This was Shakib’s 25th half century. He also has five career centuries under his belt with the top score of 217 against New Zealand in New Zealand.

Shakib was marching ahead with a brilliant display of his class though his overnight partner Liton Das returned to the pavilion in the third over of the day’s play. He scored 38 off 67 with the help of six 4’s. Liton was the fourth victim of left arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was accompanying Shakib with 30 runs until filing of this report. So far, Bangladesh has scored 295 runs losing six wickets.