Shakib, Mustafizur must maintain 14-day quarantine: DGHS

Bangladesh cricket stars -- Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman -- are set to return home from India within 48 hours, and right after arriving in Dhaka, they will have to maintain a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a government-specified institute, confirmed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The two were playing the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed on Tuesday after some players tested positive for Covid-19. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has earlier applied to DGHS to relax quarantine for these two, but DGHS said they have no choice but to maintain a quarantine period.

Currently, there is no flight operational between India and Bangladesh. The Bangladesh authority has put international flights with India on hold aiming to avoid the risk of bringing Covid-19 infected people to Bangladesh.