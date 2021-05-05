Shakib, Mustafizur must maintain 14-day quarantine: DGHS

Bangladesh cricket stars -- Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman -- are set to return home from India within 48 hours, and right after arriving in Dhaka, they will have to maintain a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a government-specified institute, confirmed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The two were playing the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed on Tuesday after some players tested positive for Covid-19. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has earlier applied to DGHS to relax quarantine for these two, but DGHS said they have no choice but to maintain a quarantine period.
Currently, there is no flight operational between India and Bangladesh. The Bangladesh authority has put international flights with India on hold aiming to avoid the risk of bringing Covid-19 infected people to Bangladesh.
Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the chief executive officer of BCB, has said Shakib and Mustafizur will have to return home with a special arrangement. He, however, didn’t specify what the special arrangement would be to bring them back home.
BCB is eager to ensure the service of these two in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka which will take place later in May. BCB has already announced a preliminary squad for this series which includes both Shakib and Mustafizur.
Bangladesh’s last international assignment was in Sri Lanka where they played two Tests. The first match of the series ended in a draw, the other game was won by the hosts by 209 runs.
Bangladesh returned home on Tuesday from Sri Lanka. After arriving in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s head coach Russell Domingo talked to the media. While talking about Shakib and Mustafizur, he said their inclusion is vital for Bangladesh to win the series against Sri Lanka at home.
“It’s good to have Shakib and Mustafizur back (in the team). The next series will be important as (World Cup) qualification points are up for grabs. We need to bounce back after a tough series in New Zealand,” Domingo told the media.
“It’s good to be playing in the home conditions again. As I said, it’s good to get experienced players like Shakib and Mustafiz back. We will be playing against a very dangerous side. So, we have to play really well to beat them,” Domingo added saying that the team will practice for three days before the Eid vacation.