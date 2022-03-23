Shakib to return from South Africa Thursday

Shakib’s mother, two of his three children and his mother-in-law are currently hospitalised in Dhaka. The cricket board wanted to send him back on Monday after they couldn’t find any ticket for a Dhaka-bound flight for the next two days after the third ODI.

The board later managed to book a ticket for an Emirates flight to Dhaka on 24 March. Shakib then decided to stay with the team for the third ODI, where a win will earn Bangladesh its first ever series win in South Africa against the hosts.