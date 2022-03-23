Shakib to return from South Africa Thursday

Shakib’s mother, two of his three children and his mother-in-law are currently hospitalised in Dhaka. The cricket board wanted to send him back on Monday after they couldn’t find any ticket for a Dhaka-bound flight for the next two days after the third ODI.
The board later managed to book a ticket for an Emirates flight to Dhaka on 24 March. Shakib then decided to stay with the team for the third ODI, where a win will earn Bangladesh its first ever series win in South Africa against the hosts.
After the match, Shakib will board the Dhaka-bound flight on Thursday, confirmed a source from the team.
The Bangladesh team will remain in South Africa for a two-match Test series against the same opponents. The series will begin with the first Test in Durban starting on 31 March. Shakib is virtually out of contention from the first Test.
Shakib could return to South Africa to play the second Test, which will take place at Port Elizabeth from 8 April. But that depends on the health condition of his family members. The board has left the decision up to Shakib.