Shakib urges all to support ‘out of form’ Mominul

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque (C) talk during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 26 May 2022
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque (C) talk during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 26 May 2022AFP

Shakib Al Hasan has urged all to support Test captain Mominul Haque, who has been going through a lean batting patch of late, reports news agency BSS.

After scoring 9 runs in the first innings, Mominul got a duck in the second innings to extend his lean batting streak to seventh straight single digit figure. He in fact got out in single digit figure for 12 times in the last 15 innings, something which is alarming for a batter who is also the captain of the side.

“For a captain, this time is really very tough but the important thing is to how we can support him,” Shakib said at a press conference after the fourth day’s play of second Test against Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

After the first innings, head coach Russell Domingo also backed Mominul, saying that, the captain is not out of form, rather he is out of runs at this moment.

Mominul, who has 11 Test centuries under his belt, the highest amongst Bangladeshi players and also is the only player from the country to hit centuries in both innings of a Test, even failed to get a share of luck.

In the second innings, the Lankan side reviewed a decision successfully to get him out.

Shakib said there is no better option than Mominul at this moment given Bangladesh’s condition in the Test cricket.

“Given Bangladesh’s condition in the Test cricket, there is no better option than Mominul at this moment. So we have to support him. It’s a matter of just an innings and everything will be changed.”

