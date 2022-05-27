Shakib urges all to support ‘out of form’ Mominul

“For a captain, this time is really very tough but the important thing is to how we can support him,” Shakib said at a press conference after the fourth day’s play of second Test against Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.
After the first innings, head coach Russell Domingo also backed Mominul, saying that, the captain is not out of form, rather he is out of runs at this moment.
Mominul, who has 11 Test centuries under his belt, the highest amongst Bangladeshi players and also is the only player from the country to hit centuries in both innings of a Test, even failed to get a share of luck.
In the second innings, the Lankan side reviewed a decision successfully to get him out.
“Given Bangladesh’s condition in the Test cricket, there is no better option than Mominul at this moment. So we have to support him. It’s a matter of just an innings and everything will be changed.”