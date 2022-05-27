Shakib urges all to support ‘out of form’ Mominul

Shakib Al Hasan has urged all to support Test captain Mominul Haque, who has been going through a lean batting patch of late, reports news agency BSS.

After scoring 9 runs in the first innings, Mominul got a duck in the second innings to extend his lean batting streak to seventh straight single digit figure. He in fact got out in single digit figure for 12 times in the last 15 innings, something which is alarming for a batter who is also the captain of the side.