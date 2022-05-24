Mominul out of runs, not out of form: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo backed Mominul to get back to amongst runs very soon, saying that the Test captain is not out of form, rather he is out of runs at this moment, reports BSS.

Mominul extended his lean streak to six consecutive single-digit scores when he was caught behind off Fernando for 9 in the sixth over in the first innings of Bangladesh on the opening day of second Test against Sri Lanka.

This was his 11th single digit score in the last 14 innings. Domingo said he found no problems in Mominul's technique as the captain looked 'really good' in the net.