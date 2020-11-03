Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, drawing the curtain on an injury-plagued career which he managed to extend by reinventing himself as a journeyman Twenty20 specialist.

Watson ended his test career in 2015 and quit international cricket the next year, surrendering in his battle against a litany of injuries that bedevilled his career.

He quit Big Bash League last year but played this year’s Indian Premier League where his team Chennai Super Kings failed to make the playoff.