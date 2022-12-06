Cricket

Bangladesh unlikely to risk Taskin in second ODI against India

Prothom Alo English Desk
Taskin AhmedShamsul Hoque

Bangladesh team management hinted that they won't rush the return of pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed in the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against India, considering their hectic cricket schedule, reports news agency BSS.

Taskin was not able play the first match of the series against India after his old back injury resurfaced.

But the injury couldn’t keep him off the field for too long as he returned to practice ahead of the second ODI in a bid to regain match fitness, bowling over five overs in the nets.

However, head coach Russell Domingo does not want to rush Taskin’s return to the team.

“Taskin took the (pain) injection four days ago. Yesterday (Monday) he did gym. He bowled 5-6 overs today (Tuesday). But I’m not sure whether to risk playing him or not. We have many games ahead. There are two Tests to be played (in this series),” Domingo said in the pre-match press conference.

Prior to this series, Taskin was in great form in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup. He was named player of the match in both of Bangladesh’s victories in the tournament. After taking four for 25 runs against the Netherlands, Taskin took three wickets for 19 runs in the match against Zimbabwe.

Taskin has resurrected his career in the past two years, claiming 64 out of his 128 international wickets from the beginning of 2021.

He was also instrumental in Bangladesh’s first ever ODI series win in South African soil.

After taking three wickets in the first ODI, he paved the way for Bangladesh to win the series by taking five wickets for 35 runs in the third match, helping the Tigers seal a historic 2-1 series win.

Taskin’s absence from the first ODI against India was therefore a concern for Bangladesh. However, Ebadot Hossain stepped up in Taskin’s absence, taking 4- 47 to help bowl out India for just 186.

Taskin is likely to miss the second ODI as well, which would again open up an opportunity for the rest of the attack to step up, feels Domingo.

“It is also a great opportunity for other pacers to improve. I don’t think we will risk playing him (Taskin). But he is well on his way to recovery,” said the South African.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment