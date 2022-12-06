Bangladesh unlikely to risk Taskin in second ODI against India

However, head coach Russell Domingo does not want to rush Taskin’s return to the team.
“Taskin took the (pain) injection four days ago. Yesterday (Monday) he did gym. He bowled 5-6 overs today (Tuesday). But I’m not sure whether to risk playing him or not. We have many games ahead. There are two Tests to be played (in this series),” Domingo said in the pre-match press conference.
Prior to this series, Taskin was in great form in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup. He was named player of the match in both of Bangladesh’s victories in the tournament. After taking four for 25 runs against the Netherlands, Taskin took three wickets for 19 runs in the match against Zimbabwe.
Taskin has resurrected his career in the past two years, claiming 64 out of his 128 international wickets from the beginning of 2021.
He was also instrumental in Bangladesh’s first ever ODI series win in South African soil.
After taking three wickets in the first ODI, he paved the way for Bangladesh to win the series by taking five wickets for 35 runs in the third match, helping the Tigers seal a historic 2-1 series win.
Taskin’s absence from the first ODI against India was therefore a concern for Bangladesh. However, Ebadot Hossain stepped up in Taskin’s absence, taking 4- 47 to help bowl out India for just 186.
Taskin is likely to miss the second ODI as well, which would again open up an opportunity for the rest of the attack to step up, feels Domingo.
“It is also a great opportunity for other pacers to improve. I don’t think we will risk playing him (Taskin). But he is well on his way to recovery,” said the South African.