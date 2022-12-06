Bangladesh unlikely to risk Taskin in second ODI against India

Bangladesh team management hinted that they won't rush the return of pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed in the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against India, considering their hectic cricket schedule, reports news agency BSS.

Taskin was not able play the first match of the series against India after his old back injury resurfaced.

But the injury couldn’t keep him off the field for too long as he returned to practice ahead of the second ODI in a bid to regain match fitness, bowling over five overs in the nets.