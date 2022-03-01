South Africa outsmart New Zealand to win by 198 runs, draw series

South Africa outwitted and outplayed New Zealand in a crushing 198-run second Test victory in Christchurch on Tuesday to draw the two-match series 1-1.

New Zealand, facing a record fourth-innings chase of 426 to win, were all out for 227 eight balls after tea on the final day.

It completed a remarkable turnaround for South Africa who read the conditions far better than New Zealand after being thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test on the same ground.

Captain Dean Elgar set the tone when he became the first captain to win the toss and bat first at Hagley Oval, demanding his side "front up" after that humiliation and they obliged.

"It paid off for us. I am one for taking risks. This is a big one in terms of playing well away from home," he said.