South Africa stumble as New Zealand strike back on day 3

After being outplayed for two days, New Zealand held hope they could salvage the second Test as they reduced South Africa to 140 for five at stumps on day three in Christchurch on Sunday.

It gave the Proteas an overall lead of 211 with five wickets remaining after posting 364 in their first innings and then bowling New Zealand out for 293.

But there has been a momentum shift in the Test after South Africa dominated the first two days.