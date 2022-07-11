Sri Lanka in charge after Chandimal double hundred in second Test

Dinesh Chandimal smashed a career-best 206 not out to boost Sri Lanka’s hopes of a series-levelling victory in the second test against Australia in Galle on Monday.

Resuming on 431-6, Sri Lanka were all out for 554 claiming a handy first innings lead of 190 on day four of the contest.

Australia, who hold a 1-0 lead in the two-test series, were 52-1 at tea, still 138 behind.