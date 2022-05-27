Cricket

Dhaka Test

Sri Lanka need 29 runs to win

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando appeals for a wicket on Day 5 of the Dhaka Test against Bangladesh on 27 May, 2022AFP

Bangladesh is staring at certain defeat after getting bundled out for 169 in their second innings and setting a meager 29-run target to Sri Lanka to win the Dhaka Test on Friday.

The resistance shown by Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan in the morning session faded away after the lunch break as the hosts lost their remaining five wickets for 20 runs.

Pacer Asitha Fernando ran through the Bangladesh line-up in the post-lunch session, claiming four wickets to finish with 6-51.

The collapse started when Asitha brilliantly caught Liton off his own bowling to remove the wicketkeeper-batsman for 52.

Shakib also followed his partner to the stands for 58, when his attempt to pull Fernando didn’t come off and he ended up giving a simple catch to the wicketkeeper.

Bangladesh lost their last three wickets for no runs. Mosaddek Hossain (nine) got trapped LBW by Ramesh Mendis and Asitha dismissed Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed in consecutive deliveries for ducks to complete the demolition.

Earlier, Bangladesh avoided follow on in the morning session and reached 149-5 at the interval.

Shakib and Liton added 97 runs in the session after overnight batsman Mushfiqur Rahim had departed for 23.

