Sri Lanka need 29 runs to win

Bangladesh is staring at certain defeat after getting bundled out for 169 in their second innings and setting a meager 29-run target to Sri Lanka to win the Dhaka Test on Friday.

The resistance shown by Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan in the morning session faded away after the lunch break as the hosts lost their remaining five wickets for 20 runs.

Pacer Asitha Fernando ran through the Bangladesh line-up in the post-lunch session, claiming four wickets to finish with 6-51.