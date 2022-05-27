Sri Lanka need 29 runs to win

The collapse started when Asitha brilliantly caught Liton off his own bowling to remove the wicketkeeper-batsman for 52.
Shakib also followed his partner to the stands for 58, when his attempt to pull Fernando didn’t come off and he ended up giving a simple catch to the wicketkeeper.
Bangladesh lost their last three wickets for no runs. Mosaddek Hossain (nine) got trapped LBW by Ramesh Mendis and Asitha dismissed Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed in consecutive deliveries for ducks to complete the demolition.
Earlier, Bangladesh avoided follow on in the morning session and reached 149-5 at the interval.
Shakib and Liton added 97 runs in the session after overnight batsman Mushfiqur Rahim had departed for 23.