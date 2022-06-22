Stokes illness overshadows England’s bid for New Zealand clean sweep

As well as Williamson, the tourists have also seen Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell and two members of their backroom team return positive results in England.

All four players are fit and available to play in Leeds this week.

England have yet to name a vice-captain since Stokes’ appointment.

If he is unavailable, Stokes’ predecessor Joe Root could resume captaincy duties, although the way he has spoken of the mental toll leadership took on him may mean he is reluctant to take charge again, even on a temporary basis.

That would leave England facing a tricky decision if they want to make a senior figure such as James Anderson or Stuart Broad the stand-in captain at Headingley.

With England having already won the New Zealand series, the hosts may be tempted to rest at least one or other of their two all-time leading wicket-takers.

England face a re-arranged finale to last year’s Covid-postponed Test series against India, starting at Edgbaston on 1 July.