Smith helps Australia set England 281

Hazlewood was brought into the side for captain Pat Cummins, who was rested with an eye to the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

The pitch initially offered little help for the seamers but it deteriorated as the innings progressed.

The Australian openers looked in no trouble whatsoever until England captain Moeen Ali opted to bowl his off-spinners with immediate results, David Warner sweeping him straight to Liam Dawson at backward square.

Chris Woakes had been expensive early but he began to assert some control, frustrating the Australians with a series of off-cutters that proved hard to score from.