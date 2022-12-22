Bangladesh 82-2 at lunch on first day against India

Mominul Haque was battling hard remaining on 23 on the pitch that already showed some grip, turn and also the ball getting low for the spinner.

Mominul, former captain of the Tigers returns to the team replacing off-form Yasir Ali while pacer Taskin Ahmed is back to the Test fold taking place of injured Ebadot Hossain.

Bangladesh’s opening stand looked good but both the batters, Najmul Hossain Shanto (24) and Zakir Hasan(15), got out in quick succession at the same score - 39 - on the board for hosts.