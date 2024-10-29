De Zorzi, Stubbs tons steer S Africa to 307/2 against Bangladesh

Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs put South Africa in command on 307-2 and left Bangladesh floundering after day one of the second and final Test in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Both men made their maiden Test hundreds in a second-wicket partnership of 201 after the visitors won the toss and chose to take first use of a good batting pitch as they eye a series sweep.

De Zorzi was unbeaten at stumps on 141, with 10 fours and three sixes, and will resume alongside David Bedingham on 18.