There is no value of experience in Bangladesh: Mushfiqur

Asked about plying reverse sweep, the veteran batter once again made it clear that he won't stop playing reverse sweep shot which of late got him out in crucial times when the team needed his presence at the crease badly, especially during the South Africa tour.
"I can assure you that it's my favourite shot, it is a high risky shot at the same time. Nevertheless, I won't stop playing this shot in future," Mushfiqur told the newspersons at the press conference after the day's play.
"It depends on how the wicket is. There is no question of playing this shot in a wicket where you have to survive by defending. I think the wicket we got in the first Test against Sri Lanka is very good wicket and batting friendly. If you defense well here and play with straight bat, there will be no need to try anything special."
Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone of 5,000 runs during the fourth day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. He made the occasion more memorable by registering his eighth Test century but just soon after getting the century, he got out while trying for a sweep shot against left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
It was his first century since 2020 when he got his third double century against Zimbabwe. He was arguably elated to get this century after 27 months and after 18 innings. But at the same time he reminded everyone that he played reverse sweep shot successfully during his last two double centuries.
"In my last two double centuries, I played reverse sweep shot successful. If you have the video of those double centuries, you can play it and can see me playing three or four reverse sweep shots," said Mushfiqur.
The Bangladesh's senior batter got out playing the reverse sweep shot several times since 2014. The first one came against West Indies last year. He also got out trying to play the same shot during the South Africa tour. That dismissal in Port Elizabeth actually sparked the criticism as Bangladesh collapsed after his dismissal.