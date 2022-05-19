There is no value of experience in Bangladesh: Mushfiqur

Bangladeshi batter Mushfiqur Rahim dismissed all the rumours about his retirement on Wednesday saying that he wants to play in all format of cricket as long as he is able to maintain his fitness, reports BSS.

"I do not have such kind of desire right at this moment. I want to play as long as I get the opportunity and as long as I can maintain my fitness," Mushfiqur Rahim said.

He further said, “There is no value of experience in Bangladesh. I have spent 17 years in the national team and it's a big achievement. I want to play in future if I get the chance.”