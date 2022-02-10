Bangladesh to leave for South Africa tour 12 March

Just after taking on Afghanistan for a limited over series at home, the players of Bangladesh national cricket team will leave the country on 12 March for a bilateral series against South Africa, reports BSS.

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series and two matches in South Africa.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the schedule of the upcoming tour and venues for the Proteas men’s inbound tour against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

As per the itinerary, all of the three ODI matches will be day-night affairs and will be held on 18, 20 and 23 March. The first Test will start on 31 March. And the second test will scheduled to start on 8 April.