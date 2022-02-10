Cricket

Bangladesh to leave for South Africa tour 12 March

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh's Liton Das (R) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock reacts during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 2 November 2021.AFP file photo

Just after taking on Afghanistan for a limited over series at home, the players of Bangladesh national cricket team will leave the country on 12 March for a bilateral series against South Africa, reports BSS.

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series and two matches in South Africa.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the schedule of the upcoming tour and venues for the Proteas men’s inbound tour against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

As per the itinerary, all of the three ODI matches will be day-night affairs and will be held on 18, 20 and 23 March. The first Test will start on 31 March. And the second test will scheduled to start on 8 April.

Fixtures

ODI series:

First ODI - 18 March -- SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Second ODI -- 20 March -- Wanderers, Johannerburg.

Third ODI -- 23 March -- SuperSport Park, Centurion

Test series:

FIrst Test: 31 March -- 4 April -- Kingsmead, Durban

Second Test: 8-12 April -- St George's Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha.

