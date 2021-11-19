Tim Paine quits Test captaincy over sexting scandal

Tim Paine abruptly quit as Australian Test cricket captain Friday over an explicit “private text exchange” with a female colleague -- a bombshell announcement just weeks before the Ashes series begins against arch-rivals England.

“Today, I’m announcing my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men’s Test team,” said an emotional Paine, failing to hold back tears as he recounted a years-old scandal which is only now coming to light.

“Nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague,” Paine, 36, said, referring to what Australian media reported to be a series of sexually graphic exchanges with a female co-worker.