Semi-finals bring some of the memorable clashes in World Cups

Not only West Indies and South Africa, India may claim they are carrying at least two bad memories regarding semi-finals. The 1996 was not only within the arena but also beyond the boundary. The jam-packed Eden Gardens crowd could not tolerate the capitulation of the hosts against Sri Lanka under light on a very tricky pitch. The anger of Kolkata people crossed all the limits as they started to hurl objects and abuses relentlessly. In the end match referee Clive Llyod had to award the match to Sri Lanka and India not only lost but also humiliated.

The situation of 2019 may not be the same as the most powerful nation of cricket felt the embarrassment. The Indian side looked almost invincible in the group stage but they lost the semi-final to New Zealand who barely clung onto the fourth spot courtesy of better net run rate. The loss of India was against the odds.

Today the same two sides will face in the first semi-final of the 2023. For India, it is a chance not only to get some solace of 2019 defeat but also efface their ignominy of 1996. However, in recent ICC tournaments New Zealand somehow became an Achilles Heel for them.

This time India are in even better form and both their batting and bowling unit seemed best by far compared to other teams whom they just blown away so far. Yet unexpected things happen in cricket and life.