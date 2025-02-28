Atal, Omarzai lift Afghanistan to 273 against Australia

Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai hit half-centuries to help Afghanistan set Australia 274 to win in their winner-takes-all Champions Trophy clash on Friday.

Atal scored a 95-ball 85 with six fours and three sixes before Omarzai boosted the total at the end with a 63-ball 67 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Afghans were bowled out for 273 after exactly 50 overs.