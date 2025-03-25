How’s Tamim Iqbal today

There was a gathering of people at KPJ Specialised Hospital for the whole day on Monday but that has thinned Tuesday morning.

Concerns and anxieties of people regarding Tamim Iqbal, who was admitted to the hospital with a heart attack, subsided to some extent yesterday.

Former southpaw opener of the national cricket team regained his consciousness and responded to the calls of physicians and family members after stenting.

But how’s he this morning?