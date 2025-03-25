How’s Tamim Iqbal today
There was a gathering of people at KPJ Specialised Hospital for the whole day on Monday but that has thinned Tuesday morning.
Concerns and anxieties of people regarding Tamim Iqbal, who was admitted to the hospital with a heart attack, subsided to some extent yesterday.
Former southpaw opener of the national cricket team regained his consciousness and responded to the calls of physicians and family members after stenting.
But how’s he this morning?
Tamim Iqbal is much better than yesterday, a physician who is in charge of treatment of Tamim Iqbal at KPJ Specialised Hospital told Prothom Alo in the morning.
The physician also said that the former captain of the Bangladesh national team has been trying to walk at the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU).
He was taken to a cabin so that he could talk to his relatives. Then he will be taken to the ICU again.
Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Tamim participated in the toss against Shinepukur for a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match on Monday morning at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) ground no. 3. When he felt ill after that, he was given first aid at the BKSP and taken to nearby KPJ Specialised Hospital.
At one stage, an attempt was made to take him to Dhaka by air ambulance but that could not be done as his physical condition deteriorated.
Later, he was taken back to the KPJ Specialised Hospital where a block was detected at his heart. Later, physicians placed a stent to remove the block.