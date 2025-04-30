2nd Test
Mehidy century puts Bangladesh in command against Zimbabwe
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit his second Test century to propel Bangladesh to 444 in their first innings in the second match against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
Mehidy struck 11 fours and a six in his knock of 104 to give the hosts a 217-run lead on the third day of the Test in Chattogram.
Zimbabwe scored 227 after winning the toss and batting first.
Mehidy, who took 10 wickets in Bangladesh's defeat in the first Test in Sylhet, proved his all-round skills with a stellar century on a spin-friendly track.
Zimbabwe leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa took 5-115.
He became the third Zimbabwe bowler after Andy Blignaut and John Nyumbu to bag a five-wicket haul on Test debut.
Bangladesh added 153 runs to their overnight total of 291-7 thanks to Mehidy's partnerships with tailenders Taijul Islam (20 off 45) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (41 off 80).
Mehidy became Masekesa's fifth victim but not before scoring his first century in four years.
Opener Shadman Islam made a century on Tuesday to give Bangladesh a strong start in their reply.
The visitors lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Sylhet Test by three wickets.
Brief scores:
Zimbabwe: 227 all out (Sean Williams 67, Nick Welch 54; Taijul 6-60)
Bangladesh: 444 all out (Shadman Islam 120, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 104; Vincent Masekesa 5-115)