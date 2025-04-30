Mehidy century puts Bangladesh in command against Zimbabwe

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit his second Test century to propel Bangladesh to 444 in their first innings in the second match against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Mehidy struck 11 fours and a six in his knock of 104 to give the hosts a 217-run lead on the third day of the Test in Chattogram.

Zimbabwe scored 227 after winning the toss and batting first.

Mehidy, who took 10 wickets in Bangladesh's defeat in the first Test in Sylhet, proved his all-round skills with a stellar century on a spin-friendly track.

Zimbabwe leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa took 5-115.

He became the third Zimbabwe bowler after Andy Blignaut and John Nyumbu to bag a five-wicket haul on Test debut.