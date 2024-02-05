Ravindra double ton has New Zealand in control of first Proteas Test

Rachin Ravindra struck an impressive double century before South Africa's top order collapsed on Monday, leaving New Zealand in command of the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Ravindra crafted a career-best 240 as the home side were dismissed for 511, before the tourists' inexperience was exposed as they were reduced to 80-4 at stumps on day two.

A Proteas team featuring six players new to international cricket will resume on Tuesday facing a deficit of 431 runs, after four wickets tumbled in the space of 14 overs late at Bay Oval.

Kyle Jamieson took 2-21 and could have had a third if Matt Henry had held a chance in the outfield to remove David Bedingham.

Instead, Bedingham was unbeaten on 29 at stumps, alongside Keegan Petersen on two.

