Sri Lanka's Wellalage, Asalanka spin out India for 213

The 20-year-old returned figures of 5-40 including the key wickets of Rohit and Virat Kohli with strong support from off-spinner Charith Asalanka, who claimed four victims for 18 runs.

Both teams are fighting for a place in the final of the 50-over tournament, a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

India headed into their third successive day of cricket after hammering arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday's reserve day due to rain.

Rohit and Shubman Gill started cautiously after electing to bat but got going soon after with a few boundaries.

Rohit entered an elite list of players with over 10,000 ODI runs after smashing a straight six off fast bowler Kasun Rajitha to get the Indian flags waving in the stands with his second successive fifty.