Two more wickets in mid-session, match in balance

Bangladesh bowlers picked up two more wickets but New Zealand batters fought on as the match rested in balance at the tea break of the second day of their first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Pacer Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam got one wicket each in the session where spinners got a lot of help but kiwi batter Kane Williamson remained not out on 66 as his team was on 168-4 during the break.

Keeper Nurul Hasan was involved in both the dismissals as Shoriul found an edge in the first ball of his return spell to remove Henry Nicholls for 19 when the score was 98.