Jadeja eager to end Chennai Test against Bangladesh with 300 Test wickets

India's seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is eyeing to hit the 300 Test wickets milestone after his impressive outing with the ball on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

The opening two days have been a topsy-turvy affair for both sides. Bangladesh managed to reduce India to 144-6, foreshadowing signs of wrapping up the first inning quickly. The experienced duo, who are well known for their capabilities with the bat, steadied the ship by stitching up a 199-run partnership.

On a benign surface, Ravichandran Ashwin took the mantle of piling up runs on the board, and Jadeja held the fort on the other end.

Ashwin's brisk-paced 113-run knock on his home turf and Jadeja's flawless 86 took the pressure off India's shoulders. He shed light on the conversation that he had with Ashwin during their match-saving partnership in the opening Test against Bangladesh.