Australia defeat 'bitter pill to swallow' says Afghan coach

The all-rounder went on to punish Afghanistan in remarkable fashion with 201 not out, the 35-year-old finishing the match with his 10th six as he became just the third batsman after New Zealand's Martin Guptill and West Indies' Chris Gayle to score a World Cup double hundred.

"To give a person like Maxwell a chance, he's going to run with it," said Trott.

"When you get an opportunity against a side like Australia, you've got to grab it. They're not going to just give it to you."