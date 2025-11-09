Jahanara’s allegation of sexual harassment: TIB urges inclusion of 2 independent experts
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday formed a three-member committee to investigate into former women’s national cricket team player Jahanara Alam’s allegation of sexual harassment by the former selector and manager Manjurul Islam.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has stated that merely forming an investigation committee to probe into allegations of sexual harassment against a former selector and manager of the Bangladesh national women’s cricket team is not sufficient.
To ensure full impartiality and professionalism, TIB has called for the inclusion of at least two members in the committee with expertise and experience in handling sexual harassment cases.
TIB said this in a media release it published on Sunday.
TIB is also concerned and disappointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)’s lack of safeguarding policies and institutional frameworks to prevent sexual harassment, as required by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and a committee to receive and resolve sexual harassment complaints, consistent with High Court directives.
The organisation also noted that Bangladesh’s women cricketers, who have excelled despite many challenges, are undervalued compared to their male counterparts.
To ensure full professionalism, impartiality, and effectiveness, at least two independent experts with relevant experience in investigating sexual harassment must be included in the committee.TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman
According to media reports, a prominent female cricketer from the national team has accused several officials, including the team manager and selectors, of sexual harassment. BCB has formed a committee to investigate these allegations.
Speaking about this, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, “We would like to view the formation of a three-member investigation committee positively. However, to ensure full professionalism, impartiality, and effectiveness, at least two independent experts with relevant experience in investigating sexual harassment must be included in the committee.”
According to him, the BCB’s lack of action on previous sexual harassment complaints, which suppressed allegations and enabled impunity for the perpetrators, is another concern. “Such behaviour raises questions about whether the institutionalisation of male dominance within Bangladesh cricket and the suppression of women’s participation are part of a broader pattern.”
“The allegations cannot be taken in isolation,” he added.
“Following this complaint, other instances of harassment have come to light. The absence of solutions indicates that there are no appropriate regulations or systems in place that adhere to the High Court and ICC guidelines.
“Consequently, it is more difficult for female cricketers to maintain a safe and equitable work environment. We therefore call for the immediate formation of an independent committee to receive and redress sexual harassment complaints, in accordance with High Court directives, and for BCB to establish its safeguarding policy and prevention framework following international standards.”
According to the High Court directive dated 15 May 2009, forming a committee to prevent sexual harassment in workplaces and educational institutions is mandatory, and no institution, including BCB, can disregard it.
Additionally, BCB is in clear violation of ICC policies. The Safeguarding Guidance for Members (May 2019) states that every member board must develop policies to ensure the physical, mental, and sexual safety of all participants, implement specific measures to prevent and address sexual harassment, discrimination, or abuse of power, and appoint a trained officer responsible for managing complaints and implementing safeguarding measures.
The ICC guidelines also state that sexual harassment, mental abuse, or abuse of power will be met with zero tolerance, and member boards must demonstrate visible accountability at leadership levels.
TIB has called upon BCB to quickly formulate an independent, gender-sensitive, and effective safeguarding policy; appoint trained officers; and ensure transparency, accountability, and impartiality in all future investigations, in line with ICC guidelines.