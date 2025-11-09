Jahanara’s allegation of sexual harassment: TIB urges inclusion of 2 independent experts

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday formed a three-member committee to investigate into former women’s national cricket team player Jahanara Alam’s allegation of sexual harassment by the former selector and manager Manjurul Islam.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has stated that merely forming an investigation committee to probe into allegations of sexual harassment against a former selector and manager of the Bangladesh national women’s cricket team is not sufficient.

To ensure full impartiality and professionalism, TIB has called for the inclusion of at least two members in the committee with expertise and experience in handling sexual harassment cases.