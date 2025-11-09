Jahanara’s sexual harassment allegations: 3-member probe committee formed
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced on Thursday night its decision to form a committee to investigate the sexual harassment allegation brought by national women’s team cricketer Jahanara Alam against Manjurul Islam, former selector and manager of the Bangladesh women’s team.
It was stated that the committee would submit its investigation report and recommendations within 15 working days. Two days later, on Saturday night, the BCB officially announced the names of the three committee members.
The three-member committee will be chaired by Justice Tariq-ul-Hakim, retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. The other two members are Rubaba Dowla, the only female director of the BCB and Barrister Sarwat Siraj Shukla, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court and the current chairperson of the Bangladesh Women’s Sports Federation.
Currently in Australia, Jahanara Alam claimed in an interview with a YouTube channel that Manjurul Islam had sexually harassed her by making indecent proposals.
She also mentioned several other individuals, alleging that they had contributed to the destruction of her cricketing career. According to Jahanara, despite reporting these incidents, spanning over one and a half years since 2021 to the BCB’s top officials, she received no redress.
However, Manjurul Islam told Prothom Alo on Friday that all allegations made by Jahanara are baseless and false.
He further stated that he is fully prepared to appear before the inquiry committee upon his return to Bangladesh, “I am ready to return to Bangladesh at any time. Whenever they ask me to appear, I will come. I will fully cooperate with whatever the inquiry committee requires.”
The committee was officially formed following the return of BCB President Aminul Islam to the country on Saturday evening after attending the ICC meeting.