Jahanara’s sexual harassment allegations: 3-member probe committee formed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced on Thursday night its decision to form a committee to investigate the sexual harassment allegation brought by national women’s team cricketer Jahanara Alam against Manjurul Islam, former selector and manager of the Bangladesh women’s team.

It was stated that the committee would submit its investigation report and recommendations within 15 working days. Two days later, on Saturday night, the BCB officially announced the names of the three committee members.