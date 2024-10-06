Bangladesh set 128-run target for India

Indian bowlers strangled the Bangladesh batters from the word go. They gave away just 24 runs in the first four overs picking up the two openers.

Litton Das was the first to go in the very first over immediately after hitting a 4 off Arshdeep Singh.

The other opener Parvez Hossain Emon (8 off 9), who was picked up after one year, could not do justice to his selection. He looked promising with a 6 but perished early. This time also the bowler was Arshdeep Singh.

When Bangladesh were looking to impose themselves, hitting 15 runs off Varun Chakravarthy in the 5th over, the pace was stalled by the pacey Mayank Yadav in the next over with a maiden.

Towhid Hridoy was looking like a fish out of water in front of the speedster. The pressure piled up on him and he perished to that in the very next over at the ball of Varun Chakravarthy. Fastman Mayank Yadav forced experienced Mahmudullah to play a false shot on the offside in the next over as he could last only two balls.