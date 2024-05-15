Najmul seeks to give Shakib-Mahmudullah a certain ‘gift’

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on one side while unrelenting Mahmudullah on the other with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in between the two.

This was a section of the seat arrangement at Mirpur for the official photo session of the squad announced for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup. The two players were the most deserving candidates for the two seats.

Shakib and Mahmudullah will bear many identities in the World Cup that will be held in the Caribbean Islands and the US. Firstly, they are the most experienced players of the Bangladesh team and also former captains. Naturally the team will depend on them a lot.