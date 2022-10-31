Why are we so happy after beating Zimbabwe?

I asked a question to Mosaddek Hossain on Sunday. When he was heading back to the dressing room from the mixed zone at the Gabba, I asked him, “Why are you all so happy after beating Zimbabwe?”

It’s not that we have no idea why they were celebrating. Bangladesh needed this win to stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup. Bangladesh will next play against strong teams like India and Pakistan in the Super 12. Before facing them, a win against Zimbabwe or even a weaker team could work as a tonic.

Moreover, this was their second win in the Super 12 of this year’s T20 World Cup. Had Bangladesh not beaten Zimbabwe, they were likely to remain stuck in the one times table in this World Cup. Now, they can at least say, two one’s a two. They are feeling the joy of breaking a cycle.