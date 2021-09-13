Virat Kohli will remain captain of all formats: BCCI

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday rubbished reports suggesting that Team India captain Virat Kohli is likely to step down as skipper of the limited-overs format after the ICC T20I World Cup.

There are reports doing the rounds that Kohli might lose his white-ball captaincy and Rohit Sharma could be asked to lead the limited-overs side if the team fails to win the ICC T20I World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman in October-November this year.