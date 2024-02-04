England bowl out India for 255, need 399 to win second Test

Hartley took four wickets with his left-arm spin before Ahmed finally got a stubborn Ravichandran Ashwin out for 29 to wrap up the innings with his third strike.

The highest fourth-innings target successfully chased against India was England's 378 at Edgbaston in 2022, and the biggest in India was when the hosts got 387 against England in 2008.

Gill hit his third Test ton and first in his 12 innings since March 2023, to pull India out from 122-4 with two key stands including 89 runs with Axar Patel.

Gill reached the hundred with a single off debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir and raised his bat to a cheering Sunday crowd.