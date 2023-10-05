Bangladesh hope Shakib can inflict more misery on Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan leads his side into their World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday with Tigers fans again looking to the all-rounder for match-winning heroics.

In the corresponding fixture four years ago, Shakib produced one of the best individual displays in men's World Cup history, which dates back to 1975.

By scoring 51 and then taking 5-29 with his left-arm spin in a match Bangladesh won by 62 runs, the talented Shakib became just the second player after India's Yuvraj Singh to post a fifty and enjoy a five-wicket haul in the same World Cup match.