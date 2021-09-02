Want to show Kohli what it means for us to get him out: Anderson

England pacer James Anderson, who has dismissed Virat Kohli twice in the ongoing series, admitted that there was a lot of emotion involved in his celebrations when he claimed the Indian captain’s wicket in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley.

Kohli was one of three top-order Indian batsmen that England's highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anderson dismissed in a fiery spell in the third Test in which India were dismissed for just 78 runs in the first innings.