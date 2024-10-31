Five-star Rabada reduces Bangladesh to 137-8 at lunch

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada wreaked havoc on the Bangladesh batting line-up Thursday, reducing them to 48-8 before a mini-fightback to 137-8 at lunch on the third day of the second Test.

Mominul Haque led the resistance to the interval with a gritty 74 not out supported by Taijul Islam, on 18, as the pair put on an unbroken 89 for the ninth wicket in Chattogram.

But the hosts were still trailing South Africa's mammoth first innings of 575-6 declared by 438 runs, needing 239 more to avoid the follow-on.