West Indies dominate Bangladesh on first day

Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell consolidated a dominant position for the West Indies in reaching 67 without loss at stumps after their bowlers dismissed Bangladesh for 234 on the first day of the second and final Test in St Lucia on Friday.

A day that started well for the home captain when he won the toss to give his bowlers first use of a sporting pitch ended with Brathwaite unbeaten on 30 and Campbell 32 not out, the pair laying the platform going into day two when they will be seeking to take a step closer to a 2-0 series sweep of their opponents.